FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT)- A historic ice cream parlor in Downtown Florence has brought back its iconic orange-pineapple ice cream.

Trowbridge’s original owner created the orange-pineapple flavor after it was founded in 1918. Since then, the restaurant has remained in the same location and is still owned by the same family.

In February, Trowbridge’s was forced to stop selling orange-pineapple ice cream after their original manufacturer discontinued it. The family has since partnered with Nash Dairy, based in Tennessee, to recreate the flavor.

Pam Trowbridge, daughter of the restaurant’s current owner, told News 19 that they have finally brought back their signature flavor after a two-month hiatus.

“We’re letting our customers give us input as to what they think about it and what they think it needs, and Nash Dairy is willing to work with us and tweak it as we need to,” Trowbridge said.

Trowbridge later said that most of the customers cannot tell the difference between the old flavor and the new one, however there are a few customers that have already made suggestions.

