Troopers confirm man died of injuries after crash

LAUDERDALE, COUNTY, Ala. – A man died of his injuries at the hospital, two days after being in a wreck near Killen, according to State Troopers.

Troopers said Jeremy Paul Rogers, 47 of Killen, received fatal injuries and died at the hospital on Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Tuesday, September 8, around 5:25 p.m. on Hwy 43 near the intersection of County Road 63, one mile north of Killen

Rogers was initially taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment but died September 10.

Troopers said the driver and two passengers of the second vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.