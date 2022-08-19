The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.

Kyle Lyn Seeley, 35, was charged with six attempted murder charges in 2021 after authorities said he attacked his brother, parents and three children in a home on County Road 57 with various weapons, including a machete.

According to court documents, the jury trial has been pushed back to February 1, 2023.

On July 12, a motion was granted for Seeley to undergo a complete mental examination prior to trial, though court documents do not state whether or not that has taken place.

On the day of the attack, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the 34-year-old barricaded himself in a building behind the home where the attack happened. Florence Police Department’s SWAT team had been on the scene trying to convince him to surrender, but he wouldn’t respond to the officers.

SWAT officers put gas into the building and Seeley tried to run, Singleton said. Deputies and Florence police officers tackled him in a pasture behind the building and took him into custody.

Singleton said they were investigating the motive behind the attack, but said there were some “family dynamics” that could have been factors. Seeley’s parents also were at the home at the time, and his father was the one who took the machete away from him, Singleton said.

Seeley was also charged with first-degree arson and aggravated child abuse at the time of his arrest.

In September 2021, Seeley pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him by reason of mental disease or defect.

In June 2022, the State responded to the motion for a mental exam, saying they did not oppose an evaluation to determine his mental status at the time of the alleged offense. In their response, the State said they don’t believe Seeley was suffering from a mental disease when the crime was committed.

A plea docket hearing in the case is set for February 6, 2023.