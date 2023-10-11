FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A date has been set for the capital murder trial of a man charged in connection to the death of a 48-year-old woman on Valentine’s Day, 2021.

37-year-old Roydricker Lamar Bullock was originally charged with murder after Patrice Denice Lott was found dead inside her Florence home on North Royal Avenue in February 2021.

Originally, Bullock’s capital murder trial was set for April 17, 2023, but after the state filed a notice of intent not to seek the death penalty in this case, a status hearing was reset in June and then reset again for August.

Following that status hearing, Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Will Powell set the jury trial for the week of April 15, 2024.

According to court documents, Bullock stabbed Lott, causing her death during a burglary.

Shortly after Lott was found dead, the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force helped find and arrest Bullock at his home in Greene County, Alabama. Bullock was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and his bond was initially set at $150,000.

On March 8, 2022, the case was presented to a Lauderdale County grand jury, resulting in Bullock’s indictment and upgrading the charge to capital murder.

Bullock has a plea docket set for April 10, 2024.