RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Those in Franklin County who haven’t had a chance to register for the 2020 election have an opportunity to do so Saturday.

Two community organizers, Kadesha Little and Tammy West, have partnered up with the Tri-County Branch of the NAACP for a voter registration drive at 201 S. Washington St. in Russellville.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., volunteers will be helping the community register to vote and make sure their voices are heard in November.