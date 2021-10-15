Traditional homecoming celebrations return at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. — Leo III could be heard growling in his University of North Alabama habitat Friday afternoon, likely in anticipation for homecoming.



Thanks to COVID-19, UNA is hosting its first traditional homecoming since 2019.

There was a modified event during the spring, but UNA Communications and Marketing Director Michelle Eubanks said it just wasn’t the same.



“We have had two homecomings in the year; we had our first one in March because we weren’t able to do that in 2020,” Eubanks said. “That’s unusual in and of itself, but now, so many of the things that the students love about homecoming have returned this fall.”



Events include tailgating on Spirit Hill, lunch on the lawn, and if you’re returning alumni, getting a tour to see what’s been changing on campus.

Eubanks said this year’s homecoming is expected to be even more special since 2020 didn’t go as planned. She added there’s also plenty more to celebrate with 2021 being Year of the UNA Woman.

“Very exciting thing about the Year of the UNA Woman is we will honor and celebrate only female alumni award winners, so, all of our award winners this year for alumni are women of distinction,” Eubanks explained. “Our Friend of the University, our public service awards, our military service awards, all of these incredibly talented and expert women are going to be coming back to receive their awards and to be celebrated by their campus.”

If you’re attending the game, this year’s halftime show, titled Respect, will be comprised of selections composed entirely by women.

The homecoming parade begins at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Florence, tailgating on Spirit Hill at 3 p.m., and the game against Robert Morris begins at 6 p.m.

For a full list of events, click here.