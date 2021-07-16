Town of St. Florian appoints new police chief

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. — The Town of St. Florian has a new police chief and he said he’s ready to serve the community.

34-year-old Chief Curtis McCluskey began his career as a reserve officer eight years ago. Three years into his service, the town council sponsored him in going to the police academy.

He’s been employed full-time ever since, receiving promotions to sergeant and eventually captain.

Last week, St. Florian Mayor Matthew Connolly approached him following the previous chief’s resignation.

“I hope to be here for a long time,” Chief McCluskey said. “I want to make the town happy, I do, and of course, keep my department happy, and at the end of the day just satisfy the community.”

Chief McCluskey said his vision for the department’s future includes community policing and engagement.