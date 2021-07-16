Town of Rogersville receives new pickup truck to expand recycling services

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — The Town of Rogersville received a new tool to aid in its growing recycling efforts.

Friday morning, Florence Mayor Andy Betterton and the Florence Recycle Center presented Rogersville Mayor Richard Herston with keys to a new pickup truck.

The truck will be used to haul trailers filled with recyclable materials to the center in Florence.

Purchased with funds from a previous Alabama Department of Environmental Management grant, the truck is just a small piece of an even greater goal to help the environment in Lauderdale County.

“We’ve partnered with several cities in the county including Rogersville, St. Florian, Killen, and Lauderdale County itself to recycle through this center,” Florence Solid Waste & Recycling Manager David Koonce said. “We’re all partners; they bring it here, we process it, and recycling’s available countywide.”

This year, the Florence Recycle Center has been approved for an additional round of funding from ADEM. That money will be used to purchase loaders, trailers, outreach materials, and much more.