A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A single-vehicle crash in Colbert County Friday morning resulted in the death of a Town Creek woman.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that a single-vehicle crash occurred Friday around 10:30 a.m. on Alabama Highway 184 near mile marker 13, about 10 miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Sondra R. McCutchen, 55, of Town Creek was seriously injured when the 2009 Ford Fusion she was in left the road and hit a tree, according to ALEA. McCutchen was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

McCutchen was taken to the Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield where she later died from her injuries.

No more information is available at this time as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.