Tour for Life pet adoption event stops in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is partnering with the North Shore Animal League America for Tour for Life 2021.
Tour for Life is the world’s largest national cooperative pet adoption event. Now through Sunday—by appointment only—adoption fees are only $50 for adult animals.
Purina is also providing special giveaways for adopters while supplies last. Tour for Life 2021 started in March and runs through the end of April with events in 53 cities in 37 states.
Shelter director Cheryl Jones said this year’s event looks different because of COVID-19 but it still achieves the same goal.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Jones said. The more animals that can find good homes, the happier that the animals are and hopefully, the person is very happy.”
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence. Call (256) 760-6676 for more information.