Tiffin Motorhomes bought by Indiana-based THOR Industries

RED BAY, Ala. – Red Bay-based Tiffin Motorhomes has been bought by an Indiana RV manufacturer.

Monday morning, Tiffin announced the sale, saying the family will continue to run daily operations at Tiffin’s four locations – Red Bay, Winfield, Belmont, and Burnsville – and the plants will continue to manufacture the company’s distinct motorhomes.

Tiffin stressed the company’s standards of craftsmanship, quality, customer service, and personal/corporate integrity aren’t going anywhere.

The family says the sale will bring positive developments for the company, such as expanded innovation, access to additional capital for facilities and manufacturing improvements, and the ability to further improve customer service.

The company also answered several questions on its website:

Does this mean Tiffin will be moving or closing facilities?

No, we are happy to say that no Tiffin Motorhomes facilities will be moving locations or closing due to our acquisition by THOR Industries.

Will this impact the current warranty policy I have on my Tiffin?

No changes to Tiffin’s warranty policies will occur related to this acquisition. Tiffin will continue to honor our best-in-class customer service and strive for continued manufacturing excellence for all current Tiffin Motorhome warranty holders.

Will I still be able to have my Tiffin serviced through Tiffin Motorhomes?

Yes, all Tiffin service operations will continue as they currently are. We will not be transferring our service operations to THOR Industries in any way. Class A service will still be handled in Red Bay, Alabama. Contact Class A service at 256-356-0261 or service@tiffinmotorhomes.com. Class C (Wayfarer) service will still be handled in Winfield, Alabama. Contact Class C service at 205-487-4710 or winfieldservice@tiffinmotorhomes.com.

Will this impact my upcoming service appointment in Winfield or how I book future service appointments in Winfield?

No standing service appointments in Winfield will be cancelled or changed due to this change in ownership, and we do not anticipate that this will impact the way in which service appointments are scheduled in Winfield. Please note that, per usual, we do not offer service appointments in Red Bay. Service in Red Bay remains on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information on finding a service center or roadside assistance, please see the following contact information:

Class A Service Department: 256-356-0261 or service@tiffinmotorhomes.com

Class C (Wayfarer) Service Department: 205-487-4710 or winfieldservice@tiffinmotorhomes.com

To locate a Regional Service Center, click here

Emergency Class A and Class C Roadside Assistance: 877-483-0379

Are Bob Tiffin or other Tiffin family members leaving Tiffin Motorhomes?

No! The Tiffin family members — including Bob, Tim, Van, and others — will continue to be as involved as ever in the day-to-day business of Tiffin Motorhomes. They continue to be present on site at Tiffin facilities, overseeing daily operations. In fact, we anticipate that this transition of ownership will allow the Tiffin family to more fully concentrate on what they do best — building quality motorhomes that are made to move you.

Is THOR Industries the same as Thor Motor Coach?

No, THOR Industries and Thor Motor Coach are different entities. We’ve been acquired by THOR Industries, a global leader in RV manufacturing and an authority on the RV lifestyle that owns several motorhome brands such as Airstream, Jayco, and the ErwinHymer Group. Thor Motor Coach is one of the RV companies that THOR Industries owns. Each company within THOR Industries operates independently from the other THOR companies, so Tiffin will be run completely separate from Thor Motor Coach. Learn more about THOR Industries here: https://www.thorindustries.com/.

Will this impact how I order parts through Tiffin?

No changes will be made to how you can order parts for your Tiffin vehicle. Tiffin owners remain able to order Tiffin parts via our website, https://store.tiffinmotorhomes.com, or by calling us at the numbers listed below:

Class A vehicle parts: (256)-356-0261

Class C (Wayfarer) vehicle parts: (205)-487-4710

Will this impact the production and delivery of the Tiffin I have ordered?

This acquisition will not delay our estimated production and delivery timelines for any newly ordered motorhomes or any motorhomes currently in production. COVID-19 has resulted in supply chain issues across the RV industry, and at Tiffin we are challenged by that daily. Any production delays occurring now are due to COVID-19; the acquisition will not further delay production. We continue to work as quickly as possible while keeping our employees, customers, and communities safe during the pandemic. Thank you for your patience!

Will this impact how Tiffin’s vehicles are manufactured?

We will continue to manufacture motorhomes to the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, and we will continue to provide excellent customer service to our new and existing customers. We anticipate that joining the THOR Industries family of companies will provide many manufacturing benefits, including expanded innovation, access to capital for facilities and process improvements, and the ability to improve our focus on customer service.

Will this impact where Tiffin’s vehicles are manufactured or sold?

No immediate changes will be made to the locations of where Tiffin’s vehicles are currently manufactured or distributed. Our Tiffin headquarters will remain in Red Bay, Alabama, and our additional manufacturing facilities in Winfield, Alabama, and in Belmont and Burnsville, Mississippi, will remain open and operational. As we grow through our partnership with THOR Industries, we may eventually need to expand Tiffin’s manufacturing capacity, and so over time, we may potentially open additional facilities. We also hope to continue growing our relationships with dealers and to offer Tiffin motorhomes in new locations.

How will this impact any future Tiffin events or rallies?

No foreseeable changes will be made to how Tiffin events are organized or conducted; however, we are always aiming to improve our live-event experiences for Tiffin owners. Although we are continuing to adhere to precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hopeful to soon be able to visit again with our customers and fans.

Will THOR share any data that I have willingly shared with Tiffin Motorhomes?

Even though we are a member of the THOR Industries family of companies, Tiffin owner and lead data is owned by Tiffin Motorhomes and will not be shared with any other THOR operating companies.

How do I get in touch with someone at Tiffin if I have any further questions?

Please use the contact information listed on our Contact Us page: https://tiffinmotorhomes.com/contact-us.



For quick reference, here are a few key contacts:

Main Tiffin Line / General Inquiries: (256) 356-8661 , contact@tiffinmotorhomes.com

Red Bay, Alabama / Class A: (205) 356-0261 , service@tiffinmotorhomes.com

Winfield, Alabama / Class C: (205) 487-4710 , winfieldservice@tiffinmotorhomes.com