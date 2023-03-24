FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tickets are now on sale for the Salvation Army of The Shoals’ Empty Bowl Luncheon.

The event will be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased from the Salvation Army headquarters or at the event.

Salvation Army Captain Donna Watts told News 19 that the fundraiser helps them supply food to people in need.

“The empty bowl is a symbol that, though we may have plenty, around us there are people that need food and that we can help provide that for others,” Watts said.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m. on April 12.

Participants will be allowed to move around the room and sample different types of soups. There will also be a fashion show, where community leaders dress up in clothes that they’ve found at a local Salvation Army branch.