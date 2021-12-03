Three injured in shooting outside of Sheffield restaurant

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Three people were shot in an altercation outside of a Sheffield restaurant early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., outside of Jokers’ Indian Kitchen on Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield Police Department Chief Ricky Terry told News 19.

Chief Terry says one victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The other two victims, one being the business’s security guard, were transported to local hospitals where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the altercation began inside the restaurant but escalated outside the business.

A person of interest is in custody and no further information was released as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, News 19 will update as we learn more.