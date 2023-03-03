Clockwise from top right: Nathan Thompson, Morris Halbrooks, drugs and paraphernalia, Fallon Steward

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – In 2022, agents with Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics started investigating a Town Creek man for the illegal sale of methamphetamines.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, it found during the investigation that Morris Chadwick Halbrook, 47, of Town Creek, was living in Colbert County, but was “a large contributing factor in the uprise of illicit drugs being distributed, and seized,” in Lawrence County.

Due to his living outside of Lawrence County and additional information being obtained pointing to Halbrook distributing drugs in other counties, however, several agencies assisted in the investigation.

On March 1, 2023, Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) and the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Halbrook’s home in Muscle Shoals. During the investigation, multiple people were found across the property. All were detained.

Over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamines, firearms and drug paraphernalia were seized. Three people were arrested following interviews.

Fallon Michelle Steward Nathan Demarrio Thompson Morris Chadwick Halbrooks

Halbrooks was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Fallon Michelle Steward, 38, of Muscle Shoals, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Demarrio Thompson, 34, of Florence, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Additional drug-related charges are pending further investigation.