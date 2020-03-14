Thousands eat at Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum for Pancake Days despite COVID-19 fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — The event is the Florence Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraiser of the year with thousands attending both Friday and Saturday.

Kiwanis Club organizers say they are aware of COVID-19’s impact on large social events and are taking precautions and keeping the health and safety of supporters and volunteers in mind.

“We knew this was going to be an issue so we took some extra steps,” said Traci Welch, Kiwanis Club Communications Chairperson. “We not only have hand sanitizer at several different locations around the event today, but we also have sanitizing soaps in the bathrooms so people can go in there and wash their hands thoroughly.”

While attendance on Friday was in the thousands, organizers say they served about 2,000 less than usual. “We have certainly been impacted by the number of folks that have come out,” said Welch. “We do not have the numbers that we’ve had in the past but we are here and we are selling pancakes.”

For some, Pancake Days is a family tradition and missing out was not an option. “Our father always brought us here for many, many years and he could not come this year so we are here in his honor and to carry on the tradition that he carried on with us,” said Kiwanis Club Supporter Ruth Robbins.

Pancake Days continues Saturday with doors opening at 6 a.m. The event will last until 1 p.m. Because of the lowered attendance on Friday, the Kiwanis Club is selling leftover pancake ingredients from 8 a.m. to noon. Those ingredients include $1 gallons of milk, $1 per two dozen cartons of eggs, $2 bottles of Parkay, and $30 cases of sausage with 108 patties.