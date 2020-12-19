Third annual St. Florian toy drive provides a merry Christmas for families in need

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. — The town of St. Florian is making sure a toy drive allows children and their families to have a merry Christmas this year.

It’s the third annual toy drive the town has held and they said it’s gotten bigger each year. St. Florian police Sgt. Curtis McCluskey started the drive after recognizing the need in the community. He emphasized the importance of helping families in rural communities.

“Being in a small area, you get to know everyone,” McCluskey said. “All these children know us, they know our names, they come running to us when our patrol cars come down the road, so we know these kids on a very personal level—they’re family.”

Saturday, members of the St. Florian Police Department and Mid-Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department will be delivering toys, books, clothing, and food to more than 40 families.