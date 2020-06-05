The University of North Alabama to restore Harrison Fountain after partial collapse

FLORENCE, AL – The restoration of the Harrison Fountain on The University of North Alabama’s campus was approved by the school’s board of trustees Friday.

A portion of the fountain collapsed in December of 2019 and the structure had to be dismantled.

“After that took place, it became clear very quickly that the fountain is a beloved element of the beautiful and historic UNA campus and would need to be fully restored to its original design in order to honor the late Laura M. Harrison, who was integral to that process,” said President Ken Kitts. “The Harrison Fountain holds a special place in the hearts of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends.”

The total cost for the work is expected to be $967,000, with $220,000 for the replacement of

the fountain and $747,000 for installation, hardscape, plumbing, and electrical replacement.

According to school officials, the fountain will be replaced with materials more suitable to the north Alabama climate. Garden Ornaments Stone will create the replacement fountain.