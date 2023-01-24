FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) has had its 15th consecutive semester of continuous growth this Spring semester.

UNA Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Ross Alexander told News 19 that enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester is up 20% from Spring 2022.

“It is a higher increase than we’ve experienced in previous years, but it really typifies the momentum that we have as a university,” Alexander said.

UNA has called itself the fastest-growing university in Alabama for several years. Alexander said that they have seen the fastest growth among adult learners who work full-time jobs, online graduate students, and international students.

“It is something that we take a tremendous amount of pride, because one measure of a healthy university, of a vibrant university, is a growing university,” Alexander said.

The university also announced that it would be expanding several degree programs.

Alexander told News 19 that they would now offer a Doctor of Nursing Practice, a Mental Health Practitioner Master track, an online Master of Health Administration, a BBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and an online version of the B.S. in Sport and Recreation Management.

He later said that these programs were expanded due to various feedback from business partners across the Tennessee Valley.

“We don’t launch a degree, particularly in the health professions, without the direct collaboration with our healthcare partners,” Alexander said.