FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama (UNA) launched a new logo on August 4, a day after they were officially elevated to NCAA Division I status.

Josh Looney, UNA Athletics Director, told News 19 that the university wanted to give its traditional logo a “bold, fierce” update.

“It was important for us to find something that was modern, simple, bold, but also familiar,” Looney told News 19.

The logo was created in collaboration between five UNA graphic design students and Joe Bosack & Co., a prestigious company that has worked for several professional sports teams. Looney later said that they would begin replacing the old logo around the university starting August 8.

UNA has officially been elevated to Division I status, meaning their athletics teams are eligible to compete in postseason games. Looney told News 19 that this is a huge moment for the entire university.

“Conferences are looking for healthy, growing institutions, and UNA checks all the boxes,” Looney said. “It only brings more eyes to this great institution.”