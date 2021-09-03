The Slag at Furnace Hill announces closure two weeks after opening

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — After only two weeks of being open, The Slag entertainment venue in Sheffield has announced it would be closing until further notice.

The Slag was the first venue to open at the long-awaited Inspiration Landing development.

After two music-filled weekends with artists like Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The Marshall Tucker Band, the venue announced the closure and cancelation of future shows on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

The post said The Slag at Furnace Hill will be canceling the September 5 Stoney LaRue and Ben Haggard concert as well as the October 8 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram concert. The closure announcement dropped just two days after the September 5 shows were promoted on social media.

If you’ve already bought tickets, the post goes on to explain that refunds are available at the point of purchase.

In the comments, The Slag’s Facebook page explains to patrons that the venue is closing due to low sales and an ownership dispute, adding that the public deserves better. However, a separate page that handles The Slag’s public relations and marketing said all concerts have been canceled due to not being able to hold events safely given the current environment.

News 19 reached out to both the property and business owners for comment but hasn’t heard back.



Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said it is a private business operation, however, he remains hopeful for the venue’s future, adding he believes the owners will work out their issues.



The Slag Facebook page said information on shows originally scheduled for September 25 and October 21 will be released in the coming days.