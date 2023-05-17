FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Storytellers and musicians from all over will be at the Shoals Theatre from May 18 to 20 for the 12th annual Shoals Storytelling Festival.

The festival began in 2011 as the “Front Porch Storytelling Festival.” It was originally hosted at the University of North Alabama’s campus in Florence. In 2017, the festival moved to the Shoals Theatre in downtown Florence and was renamed to the “Shoals Storytelling Festival.”

The list of storytellers and musicians is extensive, and it includes acts like Bill Harley, Dolores Hydock, Eric Kirkman and the band, Three on a String.

The Shoals — an area consisting of Muscle Shoals, Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia — is one of the most historic places in the South, and the country. Some of the most famous storytellers to come out of the Shoals include W.C. Handy, Helen Keller and the Swampers.

The festival will be held at the Shoals Theatre, located at 123 North Seminary Street, beginning on Thursday, May 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are still available for purchase. The three-day pass is $70, a Thursday ticket is $20 and the Friday and Saturday tickets are $50 each.