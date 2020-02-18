The Shoals Nonprofit Center aims to amplify impact of local nonprofit organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Nonprofit organizations work day in and day out furthering a specific mission in the community. From feeding the hungry to offering shelter to the homeless, these organizations strive to make a difference. The Shoals Nonprofit Center is looking to make a difference as well—by helping those who help others.

The Shoals Nonprofit Center is a nonprofit itself with a mission of providing management services to participating organizations. It was founded by Sarah Ann Evans and Bethany Green. Green studied under the Center for Nonprofit Management in Nashville and has had a dream of opening a management center in the Shoals for nearly a decade.

“It’s going to provide professional development and workshops and training so that way the people behind the organizations that are doing the work have the tools that they need to succeed themselves and that their organizations can succeed from that as well,” said Green.

Evans expressed her desire to obtain her graduate degree in nonprofit management. She and Green presented the idea for the center at the Shoals Idea Audition. “After we presented our idea at Idea Audition, we had so many people in the field who came up to us and said we really hope you guys pursue this; this is definitely something we need here in the area,” said Evans.

Any nonprofit in the area is welcome to connect with the center. “We’re not going to push anybody away and we also want to make sure that we’re branching out for organizations that may be in surrounding county areas that are not necessarily within a highly-populated area,” said Green.

They’re on a mission to amplify the impact of nonprofits in the area—and they’re changing the world in the process.

