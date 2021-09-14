The Shoals Chamber of Commerce launches fund to assist entrepreneurs

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is launching the Shoals Allocation Fund for Entrepreneurship, or SAFE.

It’s a new program that aims to help encourage entrepreneurship in the area by providing funding relief for certain start-up costs.

Funding is raised purely on donations, and to help with that, the Shoals Chamber is selling baseball t-shirts with a design that reads, “The Shoals – Live Local.”

“The Shoals Allocation Fund for Entrepreneurship really is trying to say, ‘we know you have these great ideas; we want to foster an environment where you can see them succeed.’ We just want to provide a little bit of that relief for you, that funding relief, as you start your business,” Communications & Events Director Olivia Bradford said.



The SAFE initiative is open to those who own a brick-and-mortar business that operates within the Quad Cities. Also, it must be a new business rather than a franchise or secondary location.

T-shirts are $30 and can be purchased at The Shoals Chamber located at 20 Hightower Place in Florence or online by clicking here.

Shirts will also be available for purchase at future Chamber events.