The Salvation Army of the Shoals opens new Family Store in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Monday was a day of celebration as the Salvation Army of the Shoals opened its new Sheffield Family Store.
The new location is at the corner of Hatch Boulevard and Jackson Highway. Monday was the first time the store has operated in Colbert County since its original location was closed in 2020 due to challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Captain Benjamin Deuel said the opportunity to reopen is a prayer answered. “The Lord opened the door for us to come over here and we think it’s a great location, it’s a great place, it’s more accessible to everybody in the Shoals and so we jumped on the opportunity and came back over,” Deuel said.
All funds raised in The Salvation Army Family Stores are put towards programs that offer financial assistance to those in need.
Store hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.