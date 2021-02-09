The Salvation Army of the Shoals opens new Family Store in Sheffield

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A new jail could be on the horizon for Colbert County.

The current jail was built in 1962 to house 62 inmates. Some Colbert County residents would say it's seen better days, including the Colbert County Commission.

At a recent meeting, Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner called for the commission to move forward on building a new jail. It's one of the reasons Commission Chairwoman Tori Bailey has reactivated the once-dormant jail committee.

Several Colbert County leaders including Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood will serve on the committee.

“We have known for a while and the county commission has been well-aware and has worked diligently to get a solution to the condition of the jail,” Underwood said. “It needs to be replaced and they know that and have been working hard for that. At this point we're happy to be part of a team that looks at, ‘what will it be when we do construct a new one,’ and I say it is the county commission's endeavor, but we're happy to partner with them in it."

Mayor Underwood is excited about the possibilities the new construction would mean for Tuscumbia but also other cities in the county.

"Tuscumbia's happy to be a part of the discussion because there is the potential of it being a metro jail which would serve the needs of not only just the county but also one of the multiple cities around,” Underwood said.

The mayor said once the wheels start turning, the new jail would be a major project that would prove positive for all communities involved.

Once the committee begins meeting, Underwood said a big question will on the future jail’s location.