SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A Shoals organization is offering free haircuts for boys as students prepare to return to class from winter break.

The Rescue Me Project (RMP), a nonprofit youth outreach group in Sheffield, will give those free haircuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3. The group works to mentor children and give them tools to succeed.

Dewayne Malone, the nonprofit’s founder, told News 19 that almost a dozen barbers will available. The program is open to boys aged 9 to 18.

“We believe that when you have a haircut, you look nice, you feel nice, and it just helps you with confidence and so many other avenues,” Malone said.

Lonzo Jones, a RMP board member, said speakers and mentors will also be on-hand to talk with kids during the program.

“It’s very important to constantly be able to talk to these kids and speak life to them, and let them know [there are] greater opportunities to kind of shift their mindset,” Jones said. “They don’t always get the positive things.”

Jones also said their goal is to connect with kids, serve as role models, and make a difference in their lives.

“We get a chance to just love on the kids, you know, and show them, that there are men out here, barbers and other men in the area, that care about them in small ways and in big ways,” Jones told News 19. “So when they come here and they step in our presence, we get a chance to impact their lives.”

Learn more about The Rescue Me Project (RMP) at therescuemeproject.com.