The Miracle Worker play returns to full capacity at Ivy Green

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Helen Keller Festival may be over but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in Tuscumbia.

The stage production of The Miracle Worker continues for three more weekends. The play recounts the true story of Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan.

The show is actually performed on the grounds of Ivy Green, the historic birthplace of Helen Keller.

In 2020, the pandemic caused the show to shorten its run from six weeks to three. There was also a limit to number of patrons allowed to watch, but this year it’s back to full capacity.

“This play and the story has gone on for many, many years and it never dies,” Ivy Green Executive Director Sue Pilkilton said. “More and more people are interested in the play and of course the home, but it has been a great boost for the economy, as far as the Keller home, and also the hotels, the restaurants—they all benefit from us having The Miracle Worker here on the grounds of Ivy Green.”

The show runs through July 17. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $10.

For more information on group rates as well as information about the Helen Keller birthplace, click here.