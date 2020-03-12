The Kiwanis Club of Florence 69th annual Pancake Days begin Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Kiwanis Club of Florence is getting ready for its 69th annual Pancake Days. The event begins Friday morning at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum at 6 a.m. and lasts until 7 that evening then again on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Attendees are welcomed to all the pancakes and sausage they can eat. Proceeds from ticket sales are distributed to close to 45 different charities across the region. It’s the Kiwanis Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year

“All of the charitable organizations that we support are dedicated to strengthening the family because we think that the strength of the family unit helps make our community strong,” said Kiwanis Club President-Elect Carmen Burkhalter.

Tickets are $9 at the door for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. For groups of ten or more, tickets are $7 per person. Tickets are available in advance for $8 but they must be purchased from First Southern Bank or Kiwanis Club members.

For anyone worried about calories or blood sugar, there will be sugar-free syrup available.