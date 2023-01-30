FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department (FPD) has welcomed a new addition to their agency — a brand new K9 named Aero.

According to a Facebook post by FPD, Aero was brought to Florence by the non-profit AKC Reunite. The program’s mission is to “keep pet microchipping and enrollment affordable.” They have also raised over $11 million to help support working K9s and pet disaster relief efforts.

Aero has completed his initial training in patrol work and narcotics detection. Since arriving, he has been working the streets of Florence, adapting quickly and excelling at his new job.

“His detection abilities have already been repeatedly relied on for locating narcotics, evidence and criminal suspects during this short time,” the post by AKC Reunite says. “Aero has been a great addition to their department and his abilities will be continued to be relied on to serve their community.”

The State of Alabama currently has several AKC Reunite grants in the works, including Decatur. You can donate to the Adopt a K9 Cop fund at their website.