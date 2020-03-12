The fifth annual Florence Wine Fest begins Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — If you’re looking for something to do in the Shoals this weekend, we heard of one event through the grapevine.

The Florence Wine Fest begins Friday, March 13. This is the fifth year for the event. In 2016, what was planned to be a small social event became so much more when the festival sold out at 500 attendees. Since then, people from all over the world travel to Florence to celebrate Wine Fest.

It’s been held in Wilson Park for the past two years but will return to its original location in Mobile Plaza this weekend.

“It’s a testament to the people of the Shoals that we can support something like this and it’s an incredible showcase to everyone from all over the world that comes in to see what the Shoals has to offer,” said Florence Wine Fest Co-Founder Caleb Banks.

Florence Wine Fest begins Friday at 6 p.m. with a Wine Dinner at 116 E. Mobile Street followed by a festival kick-off party at 8 p.m. The fun continues beginning Saturday at 1 p.m.

The event will happen, rain or shine. In addition to exploring wines from around the globe, attendees can also look forward to enjoying local food pairings from some of the best chefs in the Shoals.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

