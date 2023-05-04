FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old woman from Memphis, Tennessee pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of a Florence man in 2018.

Hannah Belle Burrows signed her guilty plea on April 17, 2023, in court documents that were filed on May 3.

Burrows and Jesse James Parker, both from Memphis, were charged in the shooting death of Christopher “Devan” Cobb.

In June 2018, 23-year-old Cobb was found shot to death in the bedroom of his Four Seasons Apartment home that he shared with his wife, who was out of town when the incident happened.

Police had been called to do a welfare check after Cobb’s family hadn’t heard from him in over 24 hours.

According to authorities at the time, Parker and Burrows had been living with Cobb in the days leading up to his death after the three had met online.

During the investigation, investigators realized that Cobb’s black 2008 Suzuki Forenza was missing. A Florence Police Sergeant said the car was later found in a Memphis parking lot by the city’s police.

Parker and Burrows, 31 and 18 at the time, respectively, had run back to Memphis, authorities said. They were found and arrested several days after Cobb’s death, staying in a hotel off U.S. Highway 78, according to law enforcement.

“I don’t think this was a random act where someone picked Florence, Alabama to come and commit this murder,” said Capt. Brad Holmes with Florence Police.

Investigators never released a possible motive behind the crime, though according to the TimesDaily, Burrows claimed Parker shot Cobb out of jealousy.

Parker pleaded guilty to murder on October 18, 2022. According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, Parker was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.

Burrows was sentenced to 20 years in prison.