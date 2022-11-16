TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Art Association launched their third annual Winter Market at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art on November 15.

The Winter Market is one of the museum’s largest annual fundraisers. It features hundreds of pieces from over 50 local and national artists. All profits are split between the museum and the artists.

Jonathan Cain, the museum’s curator, told News 19 that the art pieces could be a perfect gift to buy for Christmas.

“If you’re looking for a nice unique gift for someone, something that they’re not going to find anywhere else, this is your place to go,” Cain said.

There are several different kinds of art at the exhibit including paintings, jewelry, clothing, and woodwork. Cain said that the prices vary from $20 to over $3,000.

The market will be open until December 23. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is also open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can find more information on the museum’s website here.