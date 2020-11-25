Tennessee Valley Museum of Art Winter Art Market begins Saturday

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia is offering artists the chance to show off their work and helping patrons find gifts for the holidays.

The museum is getting ready for its Winter Art Market. The market features the work of 34 local and regional artists. Patrons can find artwork like ornaments, sculptures, paintings, pottery, jewelry, and much more.

During the Winter Art Market, the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will also be part of the Artists Sunday movement, which encourages shoppers to support artists in their holiday shopping, and will be open on Sunday, November 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There is a $5 entry fee for non-members; members of the Tennessee Valley Art Association receive free entry.

Members can also attend a private marketing opening on November 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone can become a member of the association at tennesseevalleyarts.org.

“The whole thing is that you’re getting to support local artists while you shop because most of these artists have had all of their festivals canceled this year so this art market is a way for us to support artists and display our local artists and regional artists in a way that’s safe and socially distanced,” Jennifer Butler Keeton, Director of Public Affairs and Marketing said.

For those who may not feel comfortable going to the museum in person, the staff will have photos of items on the museum website that customers can call and reserve for pickup.

The Winter Art Market begins November 28 and goes through December 23.