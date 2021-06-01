Tennessee Valley Museum of Art opens exhibition featuring work of artists from across nation

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A new exhibition opened Tuesday at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia. It’s being described as a glimpse into the future of art.

The name of the exhibition is Emergence, and it features the work of 45 different artists from across the nation.

Earlier this year, the museum put out a call for digital submissions as it was looking for artists with unique style—artists with something important to express who are pushing the creative process to the breaking point.



A panel of jurors selected the artwork in the show through an online blind judging process. The jurors also chose three choice award winners with close ties to The Shoals.

“There’s a lot of themes about what artists are going to be exploring post COVID, there’s a lot of themes of resiliency and working through things,” Tennessee Valley Art Association Public Affairs & Marketing Director Jennifer Butler Keeton said. “It’s really very tone wise too; there’s works that are dealing with things that are painful and difficult and then there’s stuff that is really whimsical and joyful.”

The exhibition has a good variety with everything from crystal-clear photography, cardboard sculptures, and optical illusion paintings.

Alongside Emergence, museum patrons will also be able view the Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama which features the work of students across the state with visual impairments, blindness, and deaf-blindness.

Emergence will continue through July 2. For more information on museum hours and admission, click here.