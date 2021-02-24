Tennessee Valley Museum of Art opens exhibit featuring southern Black artists

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia has a new exhibit featuring six Southern Black artists.

While all the artists have Alabama connections, some have ties to The Shoals like Florence native Michi Meko, Kerrigan Casey, and Jason McCall.

Other featured artists include Charlie Lucas, Cory Patton, and Lynthia Edwards. Edwards once painted a portrait of the late Representative John Lewis. Lewis then purchased the painting from Edwards after seeing it.

“Each one of these artists has an individual perspective and individual way that they explore their life and their experiences through their art,” TVMA Public Affairs & Marketing Director Jennifer Butler Keeton said. “By bringing these artists together, we’re just kind of giving this overview of these specific artists and their different approaches to exploring the Black Southern experience through their art.”

The exhibit goes through April 2. The museum is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Admission is free for Tennessee Valley Art Association members and for healthcare and education workers.

