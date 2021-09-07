Tennessee River Litter Tournament set for September 25

FLORENCE, Ala. — Shoals residents will soon have the opportunity to help keep the environment clean and put some cash in their pockets.

On Saturday, September 25 at 8 a.m., Keep The Shoals Beautiful in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority is hosting its annual Tennessee River Litter Tournament.

Volunteers can pick up trash around the shorelines of McFarland Park in Florence or Riverfront Park in Sheffield. They can also take to the water in boats.

“This is an educational event as much as it is a cleanup event,” Rachel Koonce with the City of Florence said. “It’s really important for us to understand the Tennessee River role in our lives and how important it is, and that we play a role in keeping it clean. This is just a fun way to come out on Saturday morning, the 25th, and pick up some trash and have a little incentive and hopefully catch a little cash too.”

Bags and litter sticks will be provided. Every bag of trash collected enters that volunteer into a drawing for a $500 grand prize. Smaller amounts are offered as well.

Registrants will receive free T-shirts while supplies last. To register, click here.