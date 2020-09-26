Tennessee River Litter Tournament set for Saturday morning in the Shoals

FLORENCE & SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Saturday morning in the Shoals, folks will have the chance to pick up some trash to make some cash.

The public is invited to come out to either McFarland Park in Florence or Riverfront Park in Sheffield for the Tennessee River Litter Tournament.

Volunteers have put together supply bags for each participant that include 13-gallon trash bags. Each bag brought in from the shoreline or the river qualifies participants one entry in a drawing for $500 cash.

“It keeps our area beautiful,” Kelly Balentine with Florence Solid Waste and Recycling said. “We enjoy our lakes and waterways; we use them all the time. We want to keep them pretty and along with that, it protects the wildlife, it keeps the environment clean and pristine.”

The tournament offers a contact-free registration and supply pickup at both parks. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

For more information and to pre-register, click here.