Brilliant man charged with manslaughter after deadly Florence pursuit

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police say a Brilliant man is facing charges after a deadly pursuit.

Police say Zachery John Madden, 21, was driving without headlights in downtown Florence when officers attempted to stop him shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Madden refused to stop and authorities said a pursuit began, running through downtown Florence until Madden crashed through a locked gate near the intersection of College and Mobile Streets.

His car traveled through a residential neighborhood, crashing and submerging into Cypress Creek.

Madden swam to officers and a unidentified second man swam to the opposite side of the creek. Police said the man has not been identified or located.

Madden told officers a third person was in the car, and Florence Police Water Rescue and Recovery located the body of Joe Deewayne Cothrum, 35, in the car.

Madden was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and booked on a charge of manslaughter. His bond has not been set.