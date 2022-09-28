LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother’s Florence house on fire.

35-year-old David Allen Nathanial Demarest was charged with first-degree arson, resisting arrest, third-degree menacing, criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree assault.

David Demarest (Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, September 24, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a home on County Road 344 after getting a call for possible arson. In the report, authorities said they smelled gasoline around the home when they arrived.

When deputies arrived, court documents say they spoke with a woman who told them that her son, Demarest, had set fire to the patio while she was inside the home, telling them she feared for her life.

She added that when she noticed the flames, she reportedly saw Demarest standing on the back porch holding a pitchfork.

Deputies spotted Demarest through the window of a metal building behind the house and realized he had locked himself inside. When ordered to come out, Demarest refused, the report says.

Eventually, deputies made their way into the metal building and gave more orders to Demarest, which they say he again refused. He was then tased and arrested.

According to court records, Demarest was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center (LCDC) where he assaulted two correctional officers, damaging a body camera in the process.

Demarest remains in the custody of the LCDC on a $70,600 bond.