FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Cullman teenager is facing multiple charges after police say he was trying to break into a pharmacy while drunk.

According to the Florence Police Department (FPD), 19-year-old Braden Boner was arrested after they responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the Walgreens Pharmacy on North Wood Avenue.

Police say it was around 1:45 a.m. on November 29 when officers found Boner in the area, also realizing he was intoxicated.

Boner was arrested and charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication. When they searched the teen, they said they found burglary tools in his backpack.

Braden Boner (Florence Police Dept.)

That’s when FPD says they found damage to the pharmacy “consistent” with the tools found on Boner. He was then charged with attempted third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Boner has been released on a $17,700 bond.