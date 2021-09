FLORENCE, Ala. – A teen has been charged in connection with a shooting at Quail Run Apartments on Monday.

Florence Police said the victim, Miguel Adame, 19, of Florence, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The teen has been charged with Capital Murder and will be held at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

ALEA and the Florence Lauderdale County SWAT team assisted Florence Police with the arrest.