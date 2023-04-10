TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person in critical condition last week.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan told News 19 that the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, fled from police in Memphis, Tennessee in a stolen vehicle on April 8. The pursuit ended in Alcorn County, Mississippi where the suspect crashed.

The suspect was taken to the Alcorn County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Burglary, and Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling.

Logan also said that Tuscumbia Police have a warrant out for a second juvenile suspect as well.

“The second shooting suspect is still at large,” Logan said. “We feel like, possibly, they’re going to be somewhere in the Memphis area. The US Marshalls are assisting us right now in trying to help locate that person.”

Logan later said that the shooting victim is no longer in critical condition. Officers were able to interview the victim while he was recovering at a Huntsville Hospital.