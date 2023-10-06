SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Take a trip back in time in Sheffield! Historic trolley rides will be available on three Sundays throughout the month of October.

The trolley tour is two hours long and is guided by local historian, Jimmy Austin.

In a press release from the Colbert County Tourism & Convention Bureau, Austin described the tour and aspirations for its future.

“The trolley tours are designed to showcase the historic homes along North Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield. I had many requests from people who cannot walk the area and have wanted a trolley tour since the last one two years ago. If we have a good response, this could become an annual fall event.”

The tours will take place on October 8, 15, and 17. They start at 2:00 p.m. and depart from Sheffield City Hall. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Sheffield Public Library.

Contact the Sheffield Public Library at (256) 386-5633 to purchase tickets and for more information.