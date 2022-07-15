FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The short film “Sweetwater Road,” which was filmed and produced in the Shoals area, will be debuting on July 30 at the historic Shoals Theater in Florence.

The film has a runtime of just under 40 minutes. The plot follows the story of a man who is trying to save his wrongfully-accused son from prison.

Writer, director and lead actor Myk Watford told News 19 that he wanted to prove that the Shoals area could support a real film industry.

“We always wanted to shine a light on the Shoals in every possible way,” Watford said. “I’ve always known that there are fantastic artists in the Shoals area, be it music, film, what have you. And we were excited to be able to involve them.”

Everything, from music, sound design and costumes, was influenced by local film and theater students.

Admission to the event is free. To reserve your tickets, you can go to the Shoals Theater’s website here.