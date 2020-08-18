Sweetwater District in Florence sees continued growth

FLORENCE, Ala. — August marks one year since the Royal Avenue roundabout opened in the Sweetwater District of east Florence.

It was something that Mayor Steve Holt said was needed to help improve the flow of traffic and the area’s revitalization. “It was kind of convoluted,” Holt said. “There were a lot of yield signs and a couple of stop signs, and most of the time citizens didn’t know who had the right of way.”

The city tied the roundabout in with the downtown streetscape project to improve its appearance as well. “It was a dilapidated area at the time,” District 3 Councilman David Bradley said. “There was not a lot of growth in it. We knew that the roundabout or any kind of project that the state came in to try to revitalize these areas would be a good thing.”

Some businesses have called the Sweetwater District home for decades. Others opened in the past year—some just months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one has had to close, but Ranger Batteries Owner Ken Patterson said his business actually increased during the pandemic. “During the COVID, I guess everybody was staying at home but our business increased probably thirty or forty percent,” Patterson said. “Everybody was getting all their boat batteries, their golf carts, and all their recreation stuff ready.”

Patterson said he had more business during the stay-at-home order than before. He also credits the increase in business to the roundabout—adding that it’s making it easier for customers to get to the shop.

Mayor Holt said that even more businesses are coming to the Sweetwater District and he’s excited for the continued growth.