COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men charged with attempted murder in connection to a Tuscumbia shooting have been indicted on multiple charges by a Colbert County grand jury.

Online court records show Montreal Marcellious Hatchett, 19, of Memphis, Tenn., and Deontae Obrian Thompson, 23, of Florence, were indicted for attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, shooting into an occupied building, and first-degree assault.

Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD) Chief Tony Logan told News 19 that officers responded to a reported shooting on Monroe Drive around 8:30 p.m. on April 5. Authorities would later say their investigation said officers found “numerous people were at the residence ‘shooting dice’ when two masked intruders opened the residence side door with handguns drawn, demanding everyone on the floor in an attempt to rob them.”

The document says the victim was sitting closest to the door and began fighting with one of the intruders trying to subdue them. Both intruders reportedly shot the victim and ran away from the house on foot.

Court records say Thompson brought the two intruders to the home before the shooting, but Thompson and the two intruders left and eventually returned to commit the crime.

The first alleged intruder was identified as the juvenile, who Chief Logan said was arrested after he fled from police in Memphis in a stolen vehicle on April 8. That chase ended in Alcorn County, Mississippi where the minor crashed.

Hatchett, who court documents identify as the second alleged intruder, was arrested on April 13 by the United States Marshals Service in Memphis, where authorities said he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators interviewed the male victim at the hospital following the incident, and he said he thought there were three intruders but was unsure because when he saw the guns “he just immediately acted,” the affidavit says.

Officers reportedly found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the arm and torso area. The man was taken to Helen Keller Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Huntsville for treatment.

An arraignment has been set for both men on Thursday, June 22.