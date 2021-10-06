Suspect in Sheffield officer’s death out of the hospital and in jail

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused in the deaths of two people, including a Sheffield Police officer, is out of the hospital and in jail.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson confirmed that Brian Martin was released from the hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Williamson said Martin was booked into the Colbert County Jail but will be taken to the Morgan County Jail.

“I don’t have any place to house him alone to keep him away from the general population,” William said about the move. “And two it’s such a high profile case, I feel for his safety we’re gonna put him in Morgan County.”

Muscle Shoals Police Department said Martin is facing two charges in the death of William Mealback Jr., Capital Murder and Abuse of a Corpse. Officials said more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Sheffield Police Lt Max Dotson was one of two officers shot in the altercation. He has filed a lawsuit against Martin over the incident.

The second officer, Sgt. Nick Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital for surgery where he later died from his injuries.

MSPD also said, “Any charges related to police officers involved in this incident are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.”

The suspect, Brian Martin, was injured in the shooting and taken to Huntsville Hospital.