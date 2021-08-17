Superintendent pleased with turnout at recent Sheffield City Schools vaccine clinic

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Sheffield City Schools was one of the first school systems in the Shoals to make face coverings mandatory. Following guidance from local and state health officials, that’s one-way Superintendent Keith Davis said he’s looking out for the best interest of the Sheffield City Schools community.



In addition to mandating masks, Sheffield City Schools also partnered with Helen Keller Hospital throughout the summer to offer voluntary vaccine clinics at the Sheffield Recreation Department.

The clinics offered the Pfizer vaccine which is available to anyone aged 12 and older.



This past Thursday, Superintendent Davis said the system hosted its first in-house clinic and he was pleased with the turnout.



“It was very successful; we had 66 folks who got a shot, Davis said. “Of those 66, 48 were students and the other were 18 adults. Some of the parents came in and so we were really excited about that.”



While the topic of face masks remains controversial, lead nurse Carol Austin said the system has experienced the benefits of using them.

“I think as a whole, our employees saw that masking helped us not have very many flu episodes, our other typical seasonal illnesses were significantly reduced, and our students and staff were very, very accommodating, being compliant with all of the protocols and mitigation procedures we had in place,” Austin said.



Superintendent Davis said the mask policy is set to expire on Friday, September 3, however, that could change depending on how cases look at that time.