Students returning to UNA’s campus are required to be COVID-19 tested

FLORENCE, Ala. – Students will be required to take a COVID-19 test when returning to the University of North Alabama campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

The tests will be free through the GuideSafe™ Entry Testing initiative supported by CARES Act funding through the state of Alabama.

“In an ongoing effort to promote overall health and safety on campus as part of our comprehensive return-to-campus plan, we have partnered with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the GuideSafe™ Entry Testing initiative to provide these tests for UNA students,” said Dr. Kimberly Greenway, Vice President for Student Affairs and Chair of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force. “It’s an additional step to creating and maintaining a safe environment as the semester gets underway.”

According to the school, students will receive an email from testing@guidesafe.org in their UNA

Portal account with information about the testing program so that each student can be tested

within 14 days of their anticipated return-to-campus date.

For additional information, click here.

