FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Students at Rogers High School (RHS) were able to get hands-on experience by hosting a full-scale concert for other students on Monday, April 17.

The concert was the final project for students enrolled in the Reach And Teach Program. Officials told News 19 that the goal of the program is to give students experiences that they can later apply to their careers.

Madilyn Hanback, a sophomore student at RHS, said that the program teaches them many different skills including podcast production, TV broadcasting, marketing and advertising.

“Us high schoolers, we go to high school, we do the same thing everyday,” Hanback said. “This program has really given us the chance to be like, ‘hey, I have this shot at being able to do something bigger than myself,’ and that’s just really, really cool.”

Lylah Janes, a senior student at RHS, told News 19 that they can apply the skills learned in this program later in their careers.

“It has been awesome, and I can use this in my everyday life,” Janes said. “A lot of other students are going to go into stuff like business and advertising.”

The group of students has been preparing all semester to host a full-scale concert, featuring country artist Adam Calvert. Each person was assigned a role, and all students worked together to set up the venue, sell tickets, and work with Calvert and his band.

“Getting to figure out what suits us best and then getting to work with each other has been really uplifting, because we get to support each other in this,” Hanback later said.

The group will also be hosting another concert for students at Brooks High School later in the week.