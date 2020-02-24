Student arrested for making threat against Florence school

FLORENCE, Ala. – A 16-year-old student was arrested over the weekend for making a threat toward Florence Freshman Center, police said Monday.

The Florence Police Department said Florence City Schools administrators were notified Saturday that a threat was made on social media. The student was taken into custody Saturday night and charged with making a terrorist threat, police said.

The student was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said they are working on the case with the Lauderdale County Juvenile Probation Office and Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office.

The school district said a student who makes a threat against any campus or fellow students will face disciplinary action as definied in the district’s student handbook.